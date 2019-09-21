Unity In Community Event in Bowling Green

The Unity in Community event took place at the Parker Bennett Curry Elementary school Saturday morning. This day was designated for the community to come out and be aware of what is going on around them.

Several booths were set up so attendees could do a variety of things from free health screenings, to speaking with local firefighters, or legal aide and even registering to vote for the upcoming election.

"We are doing voter registration. We know that is very important to the people right now too, is being able to know how to be registered to vote and being able to vote," said Carl Whitfield, pastor 11th Street Baptist Church."Plus those that have been incarcerated they should know about getting their records expunged so that they can get their rights to vote back again."

There was also an attorney present that people could speak to if they had questions about getting their rights to vote back.