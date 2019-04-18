University of Kentucky awarded $87 million to fight opioid epidemic

Governor Matt Bevin and University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto today joined U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar in Washington D.C. to announce a major grant award to combat the opioid epidemic.

Researchers from the University of Kentucky’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), in partnership with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) and the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet (JPSC), will lead the Kentucky CAN HEAL (Communities and Networks Helping End Addiction Long-term) project. This four-year study that comes with more than $87 million in funding has an ambitious but profoundly important goal: reducing opioid overdose deaths by 40 percent in 16 counties that represent more than one-third of Kentucky’s population.

The goal is to develop evidence-based solutions to the opioid crisis and offer new hope for individuals, families and communities affected by this devastating crisis. More broadly, the idea is to see if solutions in different communities across the state can be scaled up and replicated as part of a national approach to the challenge.

Capilouto said the grant is a testament to UK’s strong partnership with the state as well the strong support of our federal delegation to help make these funds available.

Sixteen counties will be included in the randomized CAN HEAL study. They include Fayette, Jessamine, Clark, Kenton, Campbell, Mason, Greenup, Carter, Boyd, Knox, Jefferson, Franklin, Boyle, Madison, Bourbon and Floyd counties.