University of Louisville releases statement about the rest of the semester and graduation

The University of Louisville is extending remote instruction and remote work through the end of the spring semester, April 28. Finals will also be conducted remotely.

The university is asking all students who can move out of their residence halls to do so as soon as possible, and no later than March 29. Please complete a cancellation form at Louisville.edu/housing prior to moving out, so our Housing Department can send you an email with instructions.

For students who have nowhere else to go, the university will work to accommodate your needs. Prior to March 29, please complete the housing exception form at Louisville.edu/housing . Campus will offer grab-and-go dining options and other services through the semester.

UofL has also decided to postpone the Spring Commencement ceremony. However, the date for spring conferral remains May 9, 2020, and students approved to graduate this spring will be awarded the degrees and certificates they have earned at that time. The university will invite all Spring graduates to the December 2020 Commencement ceremony.

We will continue to provide updated information, including about housing and meal plan credits/refunds, on the dedicated COVID-19 webpage:

uofl.me/covid-19