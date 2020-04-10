University of Louisville to furlough employees, cut pay

The University of Louisville will furlough some employees as well as implement hiring freezes and pay cuts because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

News outlets report the university’s president announced the move in a campus-wide email to staff and students Thursday.

The Courier Journal reports the email did not say how many employees will be hit with furloughs, or for how long they might last. Officials say lower tuition rates for summer classes, the cancellation of the March Madness basketball tournament and a government-ordered halt on optional medical procedures all contributed to a financial drain on the university.

