Unnecessary public gatherings prohibited in Simpson County

On Monday morning, Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon, jointly with Judge Executive Mason Barnes, issued an Executive Order prohibiting unnecessary public gatherings.

This order is issued in conjunction with the Kentucky Commissioner of Public Health’s Order which was issued on March 19, 2020.

According to the executive order, public gatherings in public places including, but not limited to, parking lots, parks or other places people congregate, are prohibited.

The order doesn't include stores that sell essential items as defined by Gov. Beshear, or other places where social distancing of at least six feet between no more than ten people is being observed.

Law enforcement has been given authority to order anyone in violation of the order to disperse, and citations are authorized for people who refuse to comply.

See the order below.