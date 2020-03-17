"Unprecedented levels of business" lead to Kroger hiring

Kroger says as they experience unprecedented levels of business, while also looking to support the people in our community who are looking for jobs now, they have immediate positions available in the stores.

Candidates may apply at jobs.kroger.com.

“We have positions available in most all our stores,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “We are expediting the hiring process in order to get people to work quickly.”

Full and part time positions are available and starting pay varies by job. Kroger offers tuition reimbursement for students, associate discounts, and other benefits upon qualifying.