Unseasonably Warm Again Friday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Friday, March 27, 2020

High temperatures will likely hit 80 degrees again Friday, as Southerly breezes continue flowing. However, a few scattered showers cant be ruled out, as a frontal boundary resides just to our North. Otherwise, expect Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies and unseasonably warm temperatures. Heading into Saturday we start the day dry and should stay dry until the evening when some strong and possibly severe storms move through as we head into Saturday night. Clearing will begin Sunday Morning and last into Monday, with more seasonable temperatures.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm, Isol'd T/Shower Poss. Late

High 80, Low 67, winds SW-10

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Very Mild

Low 67, winds S-11

SATURDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Late. Some Strong to Severe

High 78, Low 56, winds S-13

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams