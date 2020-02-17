Unseasonably Warm Monday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Matt Stephens February 17, 2020

Southerly Breezes ahead of our next rain maker will send temperatures into the 60s on Monday. Conditions should remain dry until after midnight Tuesday Morning when scattered showers will then overspread the area. After a wet and cooler day Tuesday, the remainder of the of the work week looks dry, but chilly with daytime highs reading into the 40's and overnight lows falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM showers

High 64, winds S-12

TONIGHT: Rain Likely, Cloudy

Low 53, winds SW-11

TUESDAY: Rain Likely Early, Mostly Cloudy

High 54, Low 33, winds NW-11

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams