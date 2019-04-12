Unsettled At Times This Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Friday, April 12, 2019
It was warm and windy Thursday, with a high of 84° making it the warmest day so far in 2019. But big changes are in store for the weekend! An unsettled pattern settles in as a round of showers and thunderstorms sweep through Friday morning. The severe threat is low but isolated damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out. We clear out Friday afternoon with highs only climbing into the mid-70s. Saturday starts dry before widespread showers and storms return Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday looks to be very wet and windy, with another round of wind gusts up to 40 mph possible along with a Level 3 Enhanced Risk for strong to severe storms. We will provide further updates on the WBKO Weather App, WBKO.com and WBKO social.
FRIDAY: AM Showers/Storms, then Partly Sunny
High 71, Low 49, winds SW-12
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Showers & T/Storms Toward Evening
High 68, Low 58, winds SE-12
SUNDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Windy
High 72, Low 40, winds SW-20-40
