Unsettled Pattern Continues Into Next Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, June 20, 2019

A frontal system advances through the area around midday Thursday, bringing with it at least one more round of showers and storms. Behind this front comes a quick shot of slightly cooler, slightly less humid air Thursday evening into early Friday, It won't be long before more humid and unsettled conditions return, however. We heat back up to near 90° for the official start of Summer on Friday, with scattered thunderstorm chances returning this weekend as a new system moves in and stalls over the region. This means more unsettled weather with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through much of next week.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Breezy, Showers and Thunderstorms Diminishing

High 82, Low 63, winds W-15

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, An Isolated Afternoon Thunderstorm Possible

High 89, Low 70, winds S-9

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 90, Low 71, winds SW-12

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams