Unsettled Weather Into The New Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, May 17, 2020

A cold front till our west is still slowly making its way to us. The front slowly moves through bringing showers and thunderstorms around for part of the day Monday. Cooler air follows the Sunday system for the start of next work week. An upper-level low trailing the weekend's system may keep clouds and scattered showers around into the middle of next week. Readings rebound as we near the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers

Low 65, winds S-11

MONDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorm

High 75, Low 57, winds W-8

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorm

High 72, Low 58, winds W-4

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

