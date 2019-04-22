Unsettled Weather to Return

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, April 22, 2019

Gorgeous sunshine and warm temperatures rolled on into our Monday! We continue to stay dry for much of Tuesday until evening. That's when a weak front slides in from the north, bringing us a chance for a few widely scattered showers and thundershowers. The chance for spotty showers lasts into Wednesday before a second, more potent system arrives Thursday. That one brings with it a better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms. Rain moves out Thursday night, paving the way for a dry start to our upcoming weekend with seasonably warm temperatures.

TUESDAY: P/Sunny & Warm, Few Scat'd T/Showers Toward Evening

High 80, Low 58, winds SW-13

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated T/Showers Possible

High 75, Low 58, winds W-5

THURSDAY: Showers and T/Storms Likely

High 73, Low 55, winds SW-9