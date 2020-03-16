Unsettled Week Ahead!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, March 16, 2020

Chilly air stuck around for our Monday, as did plenty of cloud cover. Showers moved in Monday afternoon, with more rain likely through Tuesday morning. We'll catch a break in the wet weather Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, but more showers and storms are a good bet beginning Wednesday afternoon last into Friday. Locally heavy rainfall is possible during this period. We'll catch a surge of unseasonably warm air late week, with highs in the 70s Wednesday through Friday before a cooler, drier weekend.

TUESDAY: Morning Showers, then Mostly Cloudy

High 58, Low 46, winds N-5

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & Warmer, Showers/Storms Late

High 73, Low 63, winds S-12

THURSDAY: Warm with Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 75, Low 63, winds SW-15