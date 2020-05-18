Unsettled to Start the Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matthew Stephens

Monday, May 18, 2020

An upper-level low pressure system will provide multiple rain chances this week, beginning today. Clouds, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will linger around into the middle of the workweek. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 70s through Wednesday. Readings should rebound near the start of Memorial Day weekend with some signs of clearer weather by Friday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TODAY: Scattered Showers and a Thunderstorm

High 72, winds NW-6

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers Early

Low 57, winds NW-5

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorm

High 71, Low 57, winds W-5

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams