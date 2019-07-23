Unusual amounts of rain -- how that's affecting local farms and what could be causing it

Rain, rain, and more rain -- that's been the story this summer. On Monday, some areas saw more than four inches of rain.

"Well, this year, we've had our share of rain. We're at the category where we've had enough rain for a little bit. Let's hold off and let things start growing again and soak up some of the moisture that's in the ground now," said Tom Tucker of Tucker Farms.

He's been farming for decades and takes care of crops spread out through Warren, Simpson, and Allen counties.

Stuart Foster, State Climatologist for Kentucky and the Director of the Kentucky Climate Center, said this year has been unusually wet.

"We're in the midst of a remarkably wet period for Bowling Green, Kentucky, and this part of the country in general. That's going back to looking at data from as far back as the late 1800s," said Foster.

This precipitation has soaked into the ground, causing creeks to rise and of course, affecting farmers.

"We've been behind all year in planting our crops, to our crops coming up, and now where we're starting to get into harvest, we're seeing a delay in that also," said Tucker.

According to Foster, there are multiple reasons for this rain.

"So there are all these drivers that effectively steer the currents in the atmosphere and are access to moisture from the oceans that affect the amount of precipitation we receive here in Bowling Green and the rest of the region," he explained.

Foster said in the last 12 months, we've seen 63 inches of precipitation. That's compared to a "normal amount" which would be just under 50 inches.

"That 12 month total ranks us 9th in over 100 years worth of records," Foster added.

This pattern of unusual amounts of precipitation has continued for quite some time, but it's still too early to guarantee if it'll happen again next summer. Foster also said this doesn't necessarily mean we'll have an unusual amount of snow this winter. He said usually in October, the National Weather Service will come out with its winter-outlook.

"When we get into the fall, we'll maybe then be able to get a hint about what's ahead for the winter," he said.

On a positive note, Tucker said his corn crops are doing great, especially for the stress Mother Nature has put on them this year. He expects to harvest sometime around September.

