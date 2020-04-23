UofL technology makes possible breakthrough in coronavirus fight

Technology developed by researchers at the University of Louisville is showing promise in the fight against novel coronavirus.

According to researchers, the technology is based on a piece of synthetic DNA that targets and binds with the a specific human protein called nucleolin. Results from early tests show the synthetic DNA, called an aptamer, may stop viruses, including novel coronavirus, from hijacking nucleolin to replicate inside the body.

Seeking to fast-track development, UofL plans to file an application with the Food and Drug Administration for approval to start treating seriously affected COVID-19 patients.

