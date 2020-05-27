Update on Dr. Rebecca Shadowen after she tested positive for COVID-19

Med Center Health's Dr. Rebecca Shadowen remains in serious condition in the ICU after testing positive for COVID-19.

She believes she contracted the virus through community acquired exposure after an elderly family member received care at home from an infected caregiver.

Dr. Shadowen gave this statement to 13 News:

“I remain in serious condition in the ICU. I have remained off a ventilator so far. As we know, this illness can take turns at any time. I would ask that everyone wear a face mask, face covering or a face shield when out in public. We have great hope in vaccines in 6 months and a vaccinated population in 9 months. We must take a hard line to save lives during the next 9 months where medicine has a great chance to defeat COVID-19.”

- Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine Specialist, Med Center Health