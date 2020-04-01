Update on unemployment in Kentucky due to COVID-19 pandemic

Thousands of Kentuckians are losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are working to get their unemployment benefits in, while some can't file them at all.

Josh Benton, Deputy Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, gave an update on unemployment in Kentucky during the pandemic.

Because the I-U system is hard to change, one of the first things Benton did was make sure individuals were able to submit an application, even if they were ineligible.

Through challenges of communication, the kcc.ky.gov website has been changed with all the information and updates on unemployment insurance. The website also includes contacts and shows how to file a claim.

Another challenge includes the phone lines, where 1,000 to 1,500 calls come in a day. Benton reccomends to prioritize who is calling for individuals who can not file their claim, or if an individual has a disability.

Benton has also changed the legacy system to find individuals who do not qualify for unemployment insurance. The individuals were then notified they were approved, and they would be receiving their payments and resources.

Over 150 different workers from different agencies have reviewed over 70,000 claims to make sure the payments come in on time.

For folks filing a claim, their first payment is automatic, and benefits are extended for three weeks. Individuals who can't open their claim will receive an email on how to extend it.

An additional $600 a week will be added to claims checks as soon as the state receives federal guidance.

Benton also recommends to not respond to, or provide information to scammers who ask for money.