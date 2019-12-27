UPDATE: One dead after shooting on Torridge Avenue; Bowling Green man charged with murder

UPDATE: According to the Bowling Green Police Department they were called to 2748 Torridge Avenue, Apartment 123 for a disturbance. While on the way to the scene officers were told shots had been fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 19 year old Holden Heath with a gunshot wound on his chest. Heath was then transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives determined Bowling Green resident Nathanael Nevarez was a suspect in the shooting.

Detectives and officers located Nevarez inside a home on Jackson Street.

Nevarez was arrested on a parole warrant and brought to the station. Detectives say Nevarez forced his way into the apartment on Torridge Avenue and shot Holden.

Nevarez is charged with Murder and Burglary First-Degree and is in the Warren County Regional Jail.

The Bowling Green Police Department is not releasing a motive at this time and the investigation is on going.

The Bowling Green Police Department has been on the scene of a shooting on Torridge Avenue.

Police confirm with 13 News one person has been shot and has been taken to an area hospital to be treated.

At this time, details are limited.