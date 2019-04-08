VIDEO: Baby elephant slips and slides in the mud

(Gray News) - It can be tough when you’re a baby elephant, just learning your way around the world.

The little pachyderm found itself slip-sliding around its enclosure at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo in New South Wales, Australia.

“Sometimes a little bit of mud can be a bit problematic when you’re an Asian Elephant calf!” the zoo posted on its Facebook page.

The little elephant is completely adorable as it stumbles around a bit in the mud and finally takes a tumble.

