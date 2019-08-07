Valley Fog Possible Tonight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Sun shine stuck around for much of Wednesday as temperatures climbed into the upper 80's. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return with our next front Thursday into Friday. As the front stalls in the Tennessee Valley, we will continue to see low-end rain chances for much of the weekend into the start of next week as front #3 approaches.

TONIGHT: Some Clouds, Patchy Fog

Low 67, winds CALM

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 90, Low 70, winds W-8

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 87, Low 68, winds NW-6

