VeoRide Bike Share offers flexible transportation

A bike share program at WKU is picking up speed just six months after it was launched on campus.

It’s called VeoRide and students are taking advantage of it as Amy Bingham explains in this week’s View from the Hill.

Just like most things these days—“there’s an app for that.” VeoRide is no different. Once it’s downloaded, the phone we all keep in our hand can track down a bike, unlock it and set you on your merry way.

“I typically ride veo bikes around the bottom of campus where it’s a little flat or I’ll go to the top of campus and ride down from Cherry or another building up there. “

Louisville senior Zachary Neace says the VeoRide bikes are very convenient.

“I live just past the softball field so I can ride there and lock it. I don’t have to worry about personal bike getting stolen or that bike getting stolen.”

One hundred and seventy five VeoRide bikes arrived on campus in December, by the end of the spring semester, there was an average of 180 rides per day.

“I think the students have taken to it very well. Readership numbers have shown that we’ve seen positive growth in the last few months.”

The bikes are operated through the VeoRide app.

“Wait just a second and you should have an audible, the sound of an unlocking mechanism on the rear wheel.”

“The apps pretty easy to use. “Once you get to your destination the app will explain to you how to lock it and it will beep two times and you are ready to go.

It’s also cost effective, fifteen minutes for just fifty cents (after paying a five dollar minimum) or you can pay for a whole year.

“A lot of people don’t know that there’s a subscription service you can get. It’s only 48 dollars a year for students.”

Fleet Coordinator Tyler Hanna is spending the summer performing maintenance on the bikes and getting ready to launch the battery powered e-bikes which are sure to be welcome on the hill.

“As you get going, going up the hill to Cherry Hall, once you start pedaling you’ll start feeling the battery kick in and it will actually cruise you up the hill pretty easily.”

Until then, the regular VeoRide bikes are getting students around just fine.

“It’s just been very convenient being able to lock the bike up wherever I want.”

Parking and Transportation has given VeoRide permission to utilize bike racks across campus. Hanna says the bikes geofence area will eventually expand to downtown Bowling Green.