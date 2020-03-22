Verbal confirmation of additional COVID-19 case in Simpson County

According to Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes, there is a verbal confirmation of another COVID-19 case in Simpson County.

The test is currently being processed through the Health Department.

Barnes said test results from another case were also pending.

Saturday, there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Toyo in Simpson County. That patient is an employee at Toyo, but is not a resident of Simpson County.

