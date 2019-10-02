Versailles becomes 14th Kentucky city to adopt Fairness Ordinance

Less than a week from Bowling Green's LGBTQ pride event, Versailles becomes the latest Kentucky city to adopt a Fairness Ordinance.

Fairness policies specify gender identity and sexual orientation as protected classes from discrimination.

Kentucky has no state protection for LGBTQ people, which means discrimination against those perceived as LGBTQ is legal in housing and employment in cities without an ordinance.

Bowling Green is the largest Kentucky city without one, although advocates have been pressuring policymakers for years.

Bowling Green's third pride festival is October 5 at Circus Square Park starting at noon. Organizers have used the event as a way to advocate for the Fairness Ordinance.