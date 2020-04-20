Very Nice to Start the Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, April 20, 2020

Look for Mostly Sunny and Warmer conditions Monday, as High Pressure at the surface builds in. Highs today will climb to near 70. A few more clouds will roll in tonight, as a disturbance passes by to the North. Just slight chance exists for a shower overnight into early Tuesday Morning, but precip chances will be very minimal. Otherwise, rain chances should hold off until late Wednesday night with some thunderstorms more likely by Thursday. After a break in the action Friday, more chances for rain and storms arrive by the weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 69, Low 51, winds NW-7

TONIGHT: P'Cloudy, Slight Ch. of Shower

Low 51, winds SW-6

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild

High 65, Low 37, winds NW-10

