Very Warm, Rather Humid, and a Bit Unsettled

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Our Thursday was much like our Wednesday, with the day itself mostly dry before big thunderstorms rolled in late in the day. We'll continue with small, late-day rain chances Friday into the start of the weekend. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs inching back into the lower 90s over the next few days. Looking ahead to next week, scattered thunderstorms look possible both July 3rd (Thunderfest in BG) and July 4th festivities. High temps may dip a bit into the upper 80s by the 4th.

FRIDAY: Hot and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Thundershowers

High 90, Low 69, winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Hot and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Thundershowers

High 91, Low 70, winds SW-5

SUNDAY: Hot and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Thundershowers

High 92, Low 70, winds W-6