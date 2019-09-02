Very Warm Through Mid-Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, September 2, 2019

It's been a very warm and mainly dry Labor Day weekend. Expect that kind of pattern to last into mid-week, with highs near 90° Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak cold front slides through Wednesday evening with not much more than some clouds, but it will usher in cooler, less humid air for Thursday. Expect a quiet weather pattern to dominate into the upcoming weekend, with highs slowly climbing back into the low 90s by Monday.

In the tropics, we continue to watch Major Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 4 system. This storm is moving very slowly as it is in an area of weak shear. Dorian is expected to ride the coast north still bringing life threatening surges and hurricane for winds. Hurricane Dorian is now the second strongest hurricane on record in the Atlantic. We will keep you updated on the latest track of Major Hurricane Dorian.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Very Warm

High 90, Low 68, winds S-5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 90, Low 60, winds NW-10

THURSDAY: Sunny and Cooler

High 83, Low 58, winds NE-7