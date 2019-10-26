Veteran's Club comes to Bowling Green with event at the Flip'N Axe

For many veteran's it can be hard to transition and adjust from active duty to civilian life.

A Louisville based club called the 'Veteran's Club' is teaming up with a veteran owned business to help forge strong bonds with the veteran community in Bowling Green.

The Veteran's Club was founded in Louisville by U.S. Army Combat Veteran, Jeremy Harrell. Their goal is to have Veteran's Club in every part of the state to help as many veterans as possible.

One local veteran has helped make this possible in Bowling Green.

"I talked to Jeremy and I asked him, 'Is there anyone in Bowling Green?' Well that's all Bowling Green needs is a representative that will step up and say, 'Hey, we need some events here in Bowling Green. So, it was important to me to reach out to veterans and start something here in Bowling Green. What better way than for a veteran to get together with another veteran for company like the Flip N' Axe?," said Brian Wise, Veteran's Club representative.

Tuesday, November 5, the Veteran's Club will meet for a fun event at the Flip'N Axe in Bowling Green from 6-8:00 p.m. with free dinner and half priced axe throwing.

The Flip'N Axe is veteran owned and operated.

"The reality of it is, some veterans don't have a lot of support when they come home and it could be something very little as inviting them out to something like this that could make a huge difference in their life because you never know what they're going through. And that's what this event is targeted around and they can come here and have fun," said Joel Steele, owner of the Flip'N Axe.

For more information click Here.