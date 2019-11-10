Veterans Day Parade takes place in Bowling Green

For the past 100 years the United States has celebrated Veterans Day with a parade. For the past 19 years Bowling Green has been hosting a Veterans Day parade downtown to honor those men and women that have served.

"This is the Veterans Day parade, it grows larger every year and it is really a good thing. We are honoring today Leon Tarter. He is our Grand Marshal. He is a World War II survivor, he's 95 years old," said Malcolm Cherry, Marine Veteran, Commander of the American Legion.

Leon was the only member of his unit to make it back home, he experienced D-Day plus three.

"It brings me back to about 160 of us landed at the beach and I am the only one living and that don't seem fair. To all the one hundred and fifty boys that still most of them are still over there," said Leon Tarter, World War II Veteran.

After the parade Leon was honored for his service and his bravery.

This years Veterans day parade is one of the biggest the city of Bowling Green has ever seen.

"The city of Bowling Green re-instituted the Veterans Parade back almost 20 years ago and it has just really grown into a great event. We are so happy to help present this on behalf of the Veterans that have served our nation that are here in Bowling Green," said Bruce Wilkerson, Mayor City of Bowling Green.

After the parade a flag raising ceremony was held and at the end taps was played to honor veterans and those who never made it back home.

A special thank you to veterans and current active military members for serving our country.