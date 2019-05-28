Veterans assistance office receives bus from City of Glasgow to transport former service members

The Veterans Support and Assistance Office of South Central Kentucky received the keys to a huge gift from the City of Glasgow to help them better accomplish their work to help veterans across multiple counties.

The nonprofit, coming up on nearly a year of operation, helps local veterans file claims for benefits and provides support in other ways -- one of them being, to get previous service members to their doctor appointments, an endeavor that can be difficult for many.

"I think I could be honest and say daily," Michael Wilson estimated, founder and president of the assistance office. "I believe I'd be safe in saying that there's some vet in our south central Kentucky area that will miss a doctor's appointment today because he or she did not have transportation."

Volunteers through the organization will take veterans to their appointments, but the process isn't streamlined or as efficient as could be.

"Have a lot of volunteers that's been driving, but when you take one veteran -- one car, and another driver, and another car, we tried to decide how it'd be easier to get everybody to their appointments," said Harold Armstrong, mayor of Glasgow.

So now with a gift like this -- a retired bus, so to speak, once used by the city, but now outfitted in the stars and stripes -- will be able to get vets into Bowling Green for the care they need.

"It is to be used totally to help veterans and their transportation needs," said Michael Wilson, president of the support office.

The bus can accommodate 14 passengers and a wheelchair user, complete with a ramp and lift.

"It's been a great benefit to our veterans, and it's time that we all step up to try to help, and that's what we're doing here today, and I'm sure it will be a success," said Armstrong.

Wilson says the assistance office has been able to file over a 100 claims so far this year.

"When they get those awards back and they get that approval letter, they've been coming in and showing us what they've done. And with those that's come back, we have been able to get over $45,000 a month in income from VA benefits for those veterans," said Wilson.

"It's been -- already been a great benefit to this area, and now they're working with adjoining counties and try to benefit them the same that they're benefiting Glasgow and Barren County," said Mayor Harold Armstrong.

Wilson said the mayor himself paid for the branding of the bus.

"The city, with this has really, I guess what we would say, gone above and beyond to help," said Wilson.

They're hoping to hit the road within the next 6 to 8 weeks after they get paperwork taken care of to be able to take veterans to their appointments.

The Veterans Support and Assistance Office helps veterans from Allen, Monroe, Metcalfe, Hart, Adair, Cumberland, Edmonson, and Barren counties, with plans to expand.

The office is open to veterans at their location on 315 South Green Street in Glasgow. They're also always looking for volunteers and donations. To reach out to them, visit their Facebook group page here.