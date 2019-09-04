Vets Appreciation Cookout

Since 2014, the VA Outpatient Clinic in Bowling Green has been serving veterans all across South Central Kentucky.

Wednesday, they held their second-ever cookout with a live band to celebrate vets and introduce new veterans to the clinic.

Surprisingly, the event Wednesday even included a proposal made to a local veteran; she said yes!

Local veterans say they are pleased to see such support from our community

"As you can see, the community came out and all the volunteers we have. It really means a lot because as you all know, veterans really don't get as much good recognition or publicity that they deserve," said Jim Manley, Vietnam War Veteran.

Valor Healthcare, the private contractor that partners with the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System to run the Bowling Green Clinic, says taking care of veterans in the Bowling Green area is nothing like any other clinic in their company.

"They community in Bowling Green just has a different feel than lots of other communities and you can just tell being here that they community really rallies around veterans and the causes," said Dr. Scott Wise, President of Valor Healthcare.

Peggy Ritchie, the Center Operations Director at the Bowling Green VA Clinic, says it is a pleasure an honor to serve the veterans in our community.

"The smiles on their faces, the thank you that they give back to us, which is not what we're looking for, we're looking to thank them, but it is so heartwarming to see that they are appreciative and that they know that we care."

The clinic has held this cookout for two years now and hopes to make it an annual event.