Vets: Do not abandon your pets out of unfounded fear of spreading COVID-19

The CDC announced the first house pets to test positive in the United States for COVID-19. It was two house cats out of separate locations in New York. Despite the recent report, animal doctors say this is rare.

"The risk of ever contracting this from your pet is very very very slim," said Dr. Hannah Thomas, Snodgrass Veterinary Medical Clinic.

However, she adds that it's still important to take precautions.

"Unfortunately this is a disease that we are still learning about even on the human side on a daily basis, as well as on the pet side," said Thomas.

She also explained that animals have and can catch a strain of the coronavirus, as have throughout the years, but it is completely different than this strain of COVID-19.

"We've had them in cattle, in cats, in dogs, and so that's something that we'll vaccine certain animals for coronavirus," she said.

Meanwhile, the CDC says one of the cats in the New York cases, their owner had tested positive for COVID-19.

"If you are a suspected positive for COVID, or a known positive, to try to have somebody else in the household care for that pet to try," explained Thomas.

According to the CDC, the other cats' owner was not sick. The CDC says the virus may have been transmitted to the cat by a mildly ill or asymptomatic person. The cats are both expected to make a full recovery, the CDC says.

If you know you have the virus, Thomas says to limit exposure to your pet.

"If you are the primary caretaker for that pet and you don't have anyone else we are recommending to not share food, or treats with your pet, to not do any petting or snuggling kinda around the face anything," said Thomas.

The CDC has issued recommendations for keeping you and your pet safe:

-Do not let pets interact with people from outside households

-Keep pets indoors

-Maintain social distancing while going on walks

-Avoid dog parks or public places

Testing among pets is not recommended by the CDC but can be performed if absolutely necessary.

"Veterinarians are doing that testing of pets only in households where they are known positives for coronavirus that pets are then showing symptoms."

So far there have been ZERO known cases of pets spreading the virus to humans.

"I would not go to the extreme measures of putting your pet outside if they aren't used to being outside. I would not bring them to the shelter. I would not abandon them during this time," said Thomas.

Loyalty goes both ways, and our pets show it the best. Therefore, abandoning them out of unfounded fear is simply not an option.

"I think our pets are able to bring us a source of joy of happiness, of stability during this time that is so important to our mental health," said Thomas.