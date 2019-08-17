Vette City Lions host 15th Annual Motorfest

Folks headed outside to check out engines of all kinds at the Vette City Lions Motorfest.

The 15th annual show invited tractors, cars and more in an effort to support the Vette City Lions Club.

Trophies are given given out for a variety of divisions.

The club focuses on helping the area with vision.

"The funds go for our charity... and those funds stay here at home, and we use them to purchase eye glasses," said Omar Rogers, co-chair of Motorfest. "If someone needs eye-surgery, cataract surgery, or major surgery, we help pay for those. If they can't afford it, there's no charge to an individual that needs those services."

The organization is also focusing on helping city schools have essential tools for children with diabetes.

The co-chair says the event keeps growing every year, and they usually see hundreds turn out.