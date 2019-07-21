Vette City Thoroughbreds place 2nd at Nationals in Orlando, Florida

The Vette City Thoroughbreds, an AAU basketball team, from Bowling Green recently placed 2nd at Nationals in Orlando, Florida.

"I got to hoop with my boys, I got to have a lot of fun. The losses hurt, but the wins felt amazing," said AJ, Guard for the Thoroughbreds.

Teams from all over the country competed for the title.

12 local boys compete with the Thoroughbreds, which began just last year.

"I didn't think we was going to make it to the championship, but we did. It was an amazing opportunity because there were a lot of learning experiences," Johan Pratt, Center for the Thoroughbreds.

Head Coach , Walter McCombs says this team provides opportunities for youth to be active, fit, and healthy. It also removes economic barriers to participation in youth sports.

The Thoroughbreds would like to thank their sponsors, Premier Heating and Cooling, Penn Station, TKO Custom Designs, Clark Beverage Group, E & S Electric, Bowling Green City Schools, Graves Gilbert Clinic, Bridge Financial, and WKONA,

The team is still looking for sponsors and donations. For more information click Here.