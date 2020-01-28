Vette City Thoroughbreds win MLK weekend tournament championship

AAU is not always fun, but when you are one of the best teams in the country that makes things a lot better. Well, that is exactly what Walter McCombs Vette City Thoroughbreds are on the AAU circuit.

This 13U team just recently competed in a tournament over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and came away with a championship victory. During their race to the championship, the Thoroughbreds defeated the #6,#11, and the #14 ranked teams in the country. Standout players during the tournament on the team included Easton Jointer, Trevy Barber, and Jeremiah McCombs.

The team is made up of 6th graders from across the Bowling Green community. Coach McCombs believes that when this team is focused that they can beat anyone in the nation.

According to Coach McCombs, Vette City will return to the court for a President's Day tournament on the 15th and 16th of February where they will look to defeat more nationally ranked teams.

The team will compete in the "Vette City shootout" in Bowling Green during the month of April. They are looking forward to the continued support from the South Central Kentucky community.

