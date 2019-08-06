Vice President Mike Pence to make stop in Kentucky

Vice President Mike Pence is making a stop in eastern Kentucky on Thursday.

The Vice President will pay a visit to Manchester and will visit Eastern Kentucky University. Pence will join Gov. Bevin and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for a briefing on the Innovative Readiness Training program. The IRT program is a Department of Defense project that partners with towns across the country to provide medical care and infrastructure needs to rural and underprivileged communities.

Pence is also expected to speak to around 200 attendees about the opioid crisis before returning to Washington, D.C.