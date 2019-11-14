The JA Classroom of the Week is Vickie Matlock’s 5th grade class at Warren Elementary. Her class was led by JA Volunteer April Harris who is a Business Instructor at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it provides practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program's end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. April’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is working with the students and educators. “Junior Achievement makes volunteering so easy by supplying all the materials I need for each lesson. The handbook tells you exactly what to cover but also allows you to pull in your own personal experiences to share, which the students love.” She also said, “Teaching Junior Achievement to the students is truly a rewarding experience. There is nothing like spending a few minutes with energetic and intelligent 5th graders who tell you they love you and give you hugs. It brightens my day each and every time.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

