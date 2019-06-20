Woman pistol-whipped, robbed at Lampkin Park

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a robbery at a local park.

Just after noon on June 20, BGPD responded to a robbery at Lampkin Park. The victim told police she was pistol-whipped by the suspect, who then took off on Morgantown Road toward Walmart.

BGPD is currently looking for the suspect, who is said to be driving a 2006 gray Acura.

The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

