Woman pistol-whipped, robbed at Lampkin Park

By  | 
Posted:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a robbery at a local park.

Just after noon on June 20, BGPD responded to a robbery at Lampkin Park. The victim told police she was pistol-whipped by the suspect, who then took off on Morgantown Road toward Walmart.

BGPD is currently looking for the suspect, who is said to be driving a 2006 gray Acura.

The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus