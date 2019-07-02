Victims identified in fatal crash in Laurel County

Investigators have identified the victims in a fatal crash Monday night in Laurel County.

The sheriff 's office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Old Way Road, east of London.

Investigators said a Kia Rio was headed north when it came over a small hill and struck a southbound Honda Odyssey van head-on. Both drivers were killed.

Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling said the victims are Jamie Gilliam, 38, and James Dylan Johnson, 21.

Gilliam was the principal at Johnson Elementary School in London.

The coroner said Gilliam's husband and their three kids were also in the car. Sheriff John Root says Kenneth Gilliam, 46, was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries. Their three children, ages 14, 11, and 6, were also seriously injured. The oldest child and the youngest child were airlifted to Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington.

Johnson, who was the only occupant in his vehicle, was originally from Clay County. The coroner said Johnson recently moved to London.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.