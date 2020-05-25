Virginia Moore's popularity grows among Kentuckians

You might recognize her from Governor Andy Beshears 5:00 pm daily briefing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia Moore, the ASL interpreter for those briefings is gaining fast popularity from Kentuckians.

Moore now has two bobbleheads of her for and even has an ice cream named after her, "Virginia s'mores."

She says that this is newfound popularity is definitely a surprise to her, but she is glad of the joy it is bringing people.

"I am not quite sure about it, but I tell you what it is incredible how kind people are. It is incredible how they appreciate everyone. What is has taught me is that humanity lives and thrives in almost everybody out there," said Virginia Moore, Exec. Dir. - Kentucky commission of the deaf and hard of hearing.

A percentage of the funds raised from the two bobbleheads is going to the Kentucky School of the Deaf to help them buy clear masks.