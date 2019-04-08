Virginia Wins NCAA Tournament In OT Thriller

De'Andre Hunter scored 27 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation, to lead Virginia to college basketball's national championship with an 85-77 overtime victory over Texas Tech Monday night at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Cavaliers were perfect from the free throw line overtime, converting on all 12 free throw attempts in the extra session.

The Red Raiders led 68-65 until Hunter connected on a 3-point field goal to send the game to overtime.

It's the first-ever national championship in program history for Cavaliers' basketball.