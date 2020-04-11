Virus Outbreak-Kentucky Kentucky AG calls Beshear's new action 'arbitrary'

Gov. Andy Beshear has taken a new step against mass gatherings. He said Friday that anyone attending in-person gatherings will be ordered to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The action comes as he announced a single-day high for coronavirus cases in Kentucky. With Easter two days away, Beshear took the step against gatherings in an attempt to contain the virus’s spread.

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron is criticizing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s plan to order people into quarantine if they attend in-person religious gatherings. Beshear announced the plan to prevent an Easter weekend acceleration of the coronavirus.

While the new action will be applied to all mass gatherings, not just religious ones, some Republican leaders have pushed back.

They say it unfairly singles out religious services. Cameron on Saturday called Beshear's action “arbitrary.”

Under the new action, Beshear says anyone participating in a gathering this weekend will have their license plates recorded to provide to local health departments.

Beshear says local health officials will go to each participant’s home with a 14-day self-quarantine order.