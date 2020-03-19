Visitation restrictions in effect at all Med Center Health hospitals

To safeguard patients, visitors and staff from the potential spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Med Center Health announced visitation restrictions are in effect at all six hospitals within its healthcare system effective March 18, 2020. Visitor restrictions are in accordance with a directive from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to all Kentucky hospitals. All individuals entering the hospitals will be screened prior to entry. The hospitals are: The Medical Center at Bowling Green; The Medical Center at Albany; The Medical Center at Caverna (Horse Cave); The Medical Center at Franklin; The Medical Center at Scottsville; and Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital located in The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Hospital visitation restrictions include the following:

• One visitor at a time, over the age of 16. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations and pediatric needs.

• Maternity & Women’s Health — In addition to the patient’s spouse/partner/support person, grandparents and siblings over the age of 16 will be allowed to visit. Please keep the number of visitors to two at a time.

• NICU — One birth parent plus one significant other.

• Non-essential visitors, vendors and contractors are prohibited from hospital facilities while these restrictions are in place.

• Visitors are reminded to wash their hands with soap and water when entering and leaving patient rooms. Those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms should not visit. Due to the fluctuating nature of COVID-19, this policy will be revised as needed.

These restrictions will continue for an undetermined amount of time as we monitor the spread of COVID-19.

“As always, our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our patients and staff,” said Connie Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We encourage everyone to stay calm, use common sense and pay attention to federal, state and local authorities. Med Center Health is ready if and when a surge of patients occurs in the region. We will continue to responsibly meet this challenge and provide quality patient care in a safe and effective manner.”

Visitation restrictions also remain in effect at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care in Scottsville. Due to the high risk of COVID-19 among the elderly, visitation at Cal Turner is limited to end-of-life care and immediate family or legal guardians only. Each visitor will be screened for illness and escorted by staff to and from the resident’s room.