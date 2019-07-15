Visitation scheduled for Savannah Spurlock

Visitation has been set for a young mother of four, whose remains were found in Garrard County last Thursday.

Although funeral services and a burial for Spurlock will be private, her visitation will be Tuesday, July 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home in Richmond.

Survivors include: her father, Cecil Spurlock (Fiancée- Cheryl Lynn Wright); her mother, Ellen Spurlock; four sons, Noah Bleu Spurlock, Jace Cruz Smith, Zuri Legend Smith, and Zane Justice Smith; maternal grandparents, Bill and Carol Thoma; one sister Stephanie Rose Spurlock; uncles and aunts, Mark & Lisa Thoma, and Elaine & Fred Moore; her best friend and godmother of her children, Sabrina Speratos; and Shaq Smith, father of Jace, Zuri and Zane.

23-year-old Savannah Spurlock had been missing since January, when she was last seen leaving a Lexington bar with three men. Investigators discovered her remains at a house associated with one of those men.

Investigators are still looking for information regarding the case. Anyone with information can contact Kentucky State Police anonymous at their website or via the KSP smartphone application.

