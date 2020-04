March madness may have been suspended, but there is still a competition happening and you can vote for WKU's very own, Big Red.

The competition is called the SiriusXM Mascot Bracket Challenge, 64 Mascots from all regions, the south, the midwest, the east, and the west all competing to be crowned the best.

You can vote on Twitter by clicking here

Currently, WKU is up against the LSU Tigers.

First-round voting ends at 11 PM, WKU currently leads the poll.