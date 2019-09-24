Voter registration deadline is two weeks away

Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day. It's also two weeks until the deadline to register for the 2019 General Election in Kentucky.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is reminding eligible Kentuckians that the deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 7, 2019.

"Registering to vote is the first and most important step in making sure your voice is heard at the ballot box on Election Day," said Grimes, Kentucky's Chief Election Official. "On this National Voter Registration Day, I encourage all Kentuckians who are eligible to get registered and then vote on November 5."

County clerks’ offices will accept online and paper applications until 4 p.m. local time on the deadline, and mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by October 7, 2019.

Kentucky's online voter portal, GoVoteKY.com, makes it so Kentuckians can easily register and update their registration.

To be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a Kentucky resident for at least 29 days before Election Day.

Be at least 18 years old on or before the General Election.

Not be a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony offense, must have obtained a restoration of civil rights.

Not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent.”

Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.

Young people who are 17 years old but will be 18 years old on or before the November 5, 2019 General Election are eligible to register as well.

Voters who have recently moved need to update their voter registration information by no later than October 7, 2019.

Voters may check their current registration status and where they vote at GoVoteKY.com. For questions, contact your county clerk or the State Board of Elections at (502) 573-7100.