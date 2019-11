Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes predicts voter turnout will be slightly higher than that of the 2015 gubernatorial election.

Grimes said she expects about 31% of Kentucky's eligible voters to head to the polls Tuesday, totaling around one million people.

Grimes based her prediction on the number of absentee ballots already cast.

County clerks indicated a number of factors, including the weather, can influence turnout.

Election day is Tuesday November 5.