Voters could be asked to show ID when casting ballot

Kentucky voters would be asked to show a government-issued photo ID in order to cast a ballot, under a bill that has won state Senate approval.

However, the legislation provides some exceptions. People lacking photo IDs could vote after presenting debit or credit cards or Social Security cards. They would have to affirm they're qualified to vote at that polling place.

The bill is a priority of the Senate's Republican majority. Democrats spoke against it.

The measure cleared the Senate on a 29-9 vote Thursday and heads to the House. If enacted into law, it would take effect in time for this year's November election.