WARREN RECC COVID-19 RESPONSE

As concerns surrounding the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise, Warren RECC is focused on maintaining a healthy workforce and keeping personnel available, so that we can continue to provide the quality service you expect from us.

Below is a list of four (4) response levels and how these levels will impact our members. Warren RECC is currently operating at a Level 3 status. We will notify you if that status changes.

Level 1 – Normal Business Operations

Level 2 – Increased sanitation of our offices. Disinfectant wipes/hand sanitizers for use in the office. Requesting members to limit office visits voluntarily, especially if they are sick. Outages can be handled by reporting by phone or on the SmartHub app. Ways to pay bills remotely:

• Website (www.wrecc.com)

o Pay Now

o Manage My Account

• SmartHub App (for iPhone and Android)

• By Phone at 866-319-3234 (toll-free)

• Drive-thru or night deposit boxes

• Mail

Level 3 – Visitors will be asked to reschedule and will not be allowed in buildings unless it is an emergency. All payments must be handled by the options listed in Level 2. Lobbies will be closed but drive-thru windows will remain open. Work/service orders will be processed. New service applications will be taken by phone or electronically.

Level 4 – Warren RECC offices will remain open but will be closed to the general public. All business with members will be conducted by phone or electronically. Critical work/service orders will be processed.

As of March 17, Warren RECC will temporarily suspend service disconnections for non-payment or low prepay funds. We understand the importance of electrical service, particularly during this pandemic, and this is one way to support our members.

We encourage any member who is facing financial difficulty to call us. Though disconnects will not occur, the bill remains the responsibility of each account holder. All bills and notices will continue to be sent.

We will continue to monitor this situation and take any actions as directed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and other state and local health organizations in the days and weeks to come.

If you have any questions, please contact us at 270-842-6541.

