WATCH - A Big Warmup!

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

It took some doing, but clouds finally gave way to sunshine this afternoon. We stay dry into Thursday with breezy south winds sending temps soaring into the upper 70s. Temperatures rise to near 80 Friday -likely our warmest day of the year - before our next system arrives Friday night into Saturday with more rain and storms. Next week starts quiet and cooler before another shower chance Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 77, Low 62, winds S-12

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm, Isol'd T/Shower Late

High 80, Low 65, winds S-10

SATURDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 79, Low 53, winds S-12